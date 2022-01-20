State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of RNST opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

