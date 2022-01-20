State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,085 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,085 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $504.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.90%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.