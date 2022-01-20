State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $970,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $285.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

