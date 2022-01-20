State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.