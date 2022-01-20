State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

STT traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 43,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,071. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

