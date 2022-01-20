Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

