Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

