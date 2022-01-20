Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 477,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

