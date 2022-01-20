Stephens Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $415.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

