Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE STL opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.