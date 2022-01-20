stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.97 or 0.07467215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.05 or 0.99938657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007932 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

