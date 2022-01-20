STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Raised to €58.00 at Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €41.35 ($46.99) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.