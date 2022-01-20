Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares Short QQQ Call Options (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,159% compared to the typical volume of 448 call options.

Shares of PSQ traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.