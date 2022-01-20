STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 44.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 270.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.