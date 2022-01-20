Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $258.30 on Thursday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average is $265.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

