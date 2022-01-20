Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SUBCY opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

