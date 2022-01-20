Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 21,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

