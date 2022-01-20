SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 674,840 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $592.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

