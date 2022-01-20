SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 674,840 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.88.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $592.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
