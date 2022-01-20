Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUUIF. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.