Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

