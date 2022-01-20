sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $112.97 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $112.97 million and $2.01 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00115124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

