Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

