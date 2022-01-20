Swiss National Bank Has $5.13 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.30.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

