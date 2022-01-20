Swiss National Bank Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

