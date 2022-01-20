Swiss National Bank Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.