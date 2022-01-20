Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heska were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Heska by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

HSKA opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average is $219.48. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

