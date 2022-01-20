Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

