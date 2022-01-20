Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.15. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

