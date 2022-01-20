TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €23.10 ($26.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

