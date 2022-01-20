Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLFA)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.