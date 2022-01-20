Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $223.84 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

