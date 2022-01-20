Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 935 at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 935 ($12.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TATE opened at GBX 734.40 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 665.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.61.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

