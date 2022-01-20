TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

