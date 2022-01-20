TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,712 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

