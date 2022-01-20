TD Asset Management Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $997.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

