TD Asset Management Inc. Has $619,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

