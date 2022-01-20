TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $892,000 in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

