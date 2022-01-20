TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,163 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Altimeter Growth by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 416,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of AGCUU stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

