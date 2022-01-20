TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

