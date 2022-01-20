TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $156.99 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.