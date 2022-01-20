Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,912 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 21.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

