Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Noah were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE:NOAH opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.