Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.94 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

AIZ stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

