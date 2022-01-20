Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five Below were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $168.67 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

