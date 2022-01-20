Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,852 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

