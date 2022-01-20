Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.05 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

