Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 59,349 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,349 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.