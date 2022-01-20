Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.0 days.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

THNPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

