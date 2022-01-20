Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 315.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $10,645,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

