Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleperformance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.26. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $163.29 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.